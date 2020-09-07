Hollister woman dead, two others injured following golf cart crash

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– A Hollister woman is dead with two other occupants injured following a golf cart crash at Emerald Point Drive near Hollister.

Donna Young, 75, was riding in an E-Z Go Golf Cart along with two other women when the driver of the cart lost control. The cart overturned and ejected all occupants.

All three passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Young died at the hospital, the other two occupants are being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not tested for alcohol due to the severity of her injuries.

Next of kin has been notified. This is Troop D’s 75th fatality in 2020.