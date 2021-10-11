Hollister teacher runs at 125th Boston Marathon in memory of student

HOLLISTER, MO – Richard White is one of the many teachers at Hollister that misses his former student, Ty Lewis.

“It breaks teachers’ hearts whenever we lose anybody in our Hollister family,” said White. “Ty was special though. He was a runner. He went to the state track meet on the 4×4 team and they got sixth place. He was a great student, and it really just hit us all hard. I wanted to do something to show the to show the kids we don’t forget our fallen tigers at Hollister.”

Ty Lewis tragically passed away on July 9, 2021, three days after the 15-year-old was pulled from a Table Rock Lake swimming area in an apparent drowning according to the Taney County Coroner.

Richard White said he ran over twenty-six miles without stopping because he knew Ty Lewis was running beside him today.

“To run that in his memory and it just kept me going. There was a couple of times today when I got hot and I wanted to walk and there were a lot of people walking today, but I sucked it up and kept going,” White said. “I did it for Ty. I did it for his mom. I did it for our students.”