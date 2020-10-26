Hollister superintendent says snow days will stick around for now

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Even though schools now have more alternative methods of instruction, some administrations say there will still be snow days.

Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says this year has been a lot for his students and staff. The Board of Education allotted snow days for 2020 in the district’s plan.

“We wanted to be somewhat normal because I think students need a little bit of a break,” said Dr. Wilson. “I think teachers need a little bit of a break, and so we’re going to try to give those as best as we can.”

Dr. Wilson went on to say people will hear a lot about alternate methods of instruction (AMI). Schools have been using AMI during COVID-19 to allow students to learn online from home.

AMI is an option for kids who need to stay home during severe weather, but the superintendent says there are issues when trying to accomplish this for hundreds of different students.

“One of those is going to be the internet access,” said Dr. Wilson. “I think when you’re in rural Missouri, having good internet access for all students and having equal opportunity for students is a challenge.”

Dr. Wilson believes these challenges with virtual learning are reflected in the low percentage of students who were able to pass their classes last school year.

“Only 59% of students in the school year 19′-20′ were successful. So, if they were only successful at that rate, is virtual learning the best method for all students?”

Dr. Wilson also explained the process of cancelling a day of school as an administrator due to severe weather.