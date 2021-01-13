Hollister subsidizing memberships to community library

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Hollister is making it easier for families to take advantage of the services at a local library.

The Hollister municipal government will now subsidize memberships to the Taneyhills Community Library.

The library said it actually depends on the $5 memberships and grant money to expand its operation.

In a typical year, the library would be making more money with its thrift store, but the pandemic has affected sales.

Denise Olmstead, the deputy city administrator, said this only expands the wide variety of items the city helps as far as family activities.

“The focus is on families and the children, and with so many kids who are not enrolled in school right now, or they have more free time available to come into the library, it really is an economic advantage to their parents to be able to check out books here,” said Olmstead.

With the membership, families can access the library’s computer center for adults and Tumblebooks, an online resource for kids.

For any business in Hollister offering family recreational activities, applications for subsidies for 2021 are underway.