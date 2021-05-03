Hollister students learn about boat, water safety

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Kindergartners and first graders learned the importance of boat and water safety at Hollister Schools on Monday, May 3.

The Rotary Club of Hollister organized to visit kids like Mac Zsiga to teach them about boat safety.

“You need to have the right size and that they keep you up,” said first-grader Zsiga.

Ryan Sanders, president of the Rotary Club, said the children can tell their parents they learned about boat safety and dances with an otter at school.

“We’re hopeful that once we share this news and the safety rules with the students, that they’ll be able to take that back to their other family members, whether that’s siblings or parents,” said Sanders. “Just go over that with them. We can’t assume that everybody knows the rules.”

Sanders said it’s important for everyone, young and old, to know about being safe around water.

“With all of our lakes and streams and rivers around here, you know?” said Sanders. “We know that kids will be out of the lakes and swimming, and we just want to make sure that at a young age, we teach them all the importance of having life jackets and making sure that they know all the rules and safety of boating and being on the lake.”

This is usually an annual event for kids at Hollister, but some missed out on the safety last year due to the pandemic.