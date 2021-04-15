Hollister students go through drunk driving simulation

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Students in Hollister spent their day learning how dangerous it is to drive drunk as part of the “Arrive Alive” program.

Hollister High School students sat behind the wheel of the Arrive Alive vehicle and drove through a virtual world.

In the simulation, the students had five imaginary drinks before attempting to drive home.

“I think this is extremely important because it’s better to learn through these simulations and education than learning through first-hand experience,” said Jonathan Rousselot, a Hollister High School senior. “Because this we can redo and teach over again, but after it actually happens in real life, that could be like one and done kind of thing.”

After the drive, they were given a citation that detailed infractions including swerving, speeding and vehicular manslaughter.

The leader of the program, Shaquille Hill, said its an important experience.

“Just the simple information of saving a life, you know?” Said Hill. “Even if you save one or you save a million, it makes a difference.”

Hill said this program is especially important for the seniors who are about to attend prom and then graduation parties.