Hollister Schools to receive DESE grant to retain and recruit teachers

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that school districts across the state will receive $50 million in grant money over the next three years to help recruit and retain teachers. Individual school districts are set to receive $10,000 grants from DESE.

“This is not something that we want to do while the grant is going to be going for the next three years, but we want it to be something that is going to be sustainable, said Dr. Brian Wilson, the Hollister School District Superintendent.

Dr. Wilson plans to use money allocated over the next three years to help their “Grow Your Own” program. The program allows high school students to take courses in teaching for college credit in partnership with Missouri State University.

“About 60% of teachers teach within 20 miles of where they grow up,” said Dr. Sandy Humbyrd, a professional developer for the Agency of Teaching, Leading and Learning at Missouri State University. “So Grow Your Own programs are a big piece of districts bringing back their best and brightest to their own district.”

Dr. Sandy Humbyrd taught at Hollister Schools for thirty years and helped implement the “Grow Your Own” in the school district.

“To make those connections early on because over the last decade in Missouri, teacher enrollment programs have been down about a third.”