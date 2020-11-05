Hollister Santa Train chuga-chuga-chooses to continue operations this December

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The annual Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce “Santa Train” event is on track to commence as a drive-thru event this holiday season.

Entertainment will be provided by the Premiere Dance Academy elves and the Hollister High School band. Popcorn, drinks, cookies, and gift bags will be handed out as cars progress through the line.

Additionally, children will be given a letter to fill out for Santa’s mailbox. Santa himself will be at the end of the line waving to cars.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, nobody will be permitted to leave their vehicle during the event.

“This is such an important event for the children in our community that we knew we had to come up with an alternate plan for this year.” stated the Chairman of the Chamber, John Hagey.

The Santa Train will be taking place at the Hollister City Hall parking lot from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on December 6.

For any questions regarding the event, call 417-334-3050 to reach the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.