HOLLISTER, Mo.- The Hollister Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

According to a Facebook post, 25-year-old Katlyn Pollard was last seen Friday morning around 8:25 a.m. near Acacia Club Road.

Katlyn has hazel eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey Kansas Chiefs hoodie, grey sweatpants and flip flops. She was also carrying a blue and white striped bag.

If you have seen her or know where she is at, contact Hollister Police at 417-334-6565.