Hollister inn bought by Bass Pro, scheduled to become Angler’s Lodge

HOLLISTER, Mo. — A Hollister inn is now owned by Bass Pro Shops CEO and will soon be transformed into Bass Pro Shops Angler’s Lodge.

Representatives at Bass Pro say the decision to buy the La Quinta Inn was out of necessity.

Bass Pro Shops PR manager Janet Glaser says it’s going to take a lot of work to completely transform the former La Quinta Inn into the new Angler’s Lodge.

“I think anything like this is going to be a job creator,” said Glaser. “From the renovation of the exterior, and just making it a signature Johnny Morris project, bringing the outdoors to life in any project he touches. Down to the interiors where we will be changing everything from the nightstands to the towel hangers.”

For the people staying at the Angler’s Lodge, all they have to do is look right out the back window, and they’ll see Domino’s Pizza, where some of the workers tell me they’ll be able to sell a lot more dough.

“I know that we’ll be able to sell more pizza,” said Brandon Ricks, Domino’s Pizza employee. “I absolutely do because the more people that come in, the more people who are going to be very hungry.”

This is the latest acquisition by Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris; besides creating a golfing mecca in the Ozarks, he is also renovating Dogpatch USA after buying the Arkansas property this summer.

Glaser says everything they do is to bring people to the great outdoors.

“I think the major goal that’s underlined in Bass Pro, Big Cedar, everything we encompass is just to get people connected to nature,” said Glaser. “This is where true memories are made.”

The 94-room facility will open on May 10, but they are already accepting reservations at Hollister’s Angler’s Lodge.