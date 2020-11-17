Hollister family thankful everyone escaped an overnight house fire

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Luevano family woke up Tuesday to see their home was a total loss after an overnight fire.

Michelle Fishman has been living at 792 Evergreen Street with her boyfriend and his family. She was the first person in the house to wake up and see the raging inferno that had engulfed the front of their home.

“I just started waking everybody up. We went out to the kitchen. I called 911 while they were trying to figure out, grab things, whatever we could. And then we went out the back, but by the time we got to the front, the whole front of the house was pretty much gone, and then it just got worse and worse.”

The family also lost three vehicles that were parked in front of the house. Despite the financial loss, Fishman says the family is thankful to have escaped last night with their lives.

“We got everybody out safe, which is the best part. You know, we woke everybody up, and we got out.”

The family has a GoFundMe to help regain what was lost.

Below is a gallery of what is left of the home: