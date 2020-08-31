Hollister college offering free education and literacy classes to adults

HOLLISTER, Mo. — A local college campus is offering free classes to help adults study for the high school equivalency exam and more.

Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) in Table Rock is enrolling adults for education and literacy classes. OTC says these classes will help people learn English as a second language or improve reading, writing and math skills.

Participants must be 17 years of age or older and not be enrolled in high school.

Call 417-447-8924 to learn more information and to sign up.