Hollister band to attend its first National Championship competition

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Hollister marching band will be competing in the 2021 Bands of America Grand National Championships inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis November 11-13. Students like junior drum major Jazmin Rodriguez are starting to feel the butterflies.

“I’m nervous,” said Rodriguez. “Obviously we want to do good, but it’s up to the judges and there are some really good bands that we’re out there competing against.”

This will be the first time in the program’s history that it has been invited to a national championship competition. Something that is not lost on the band’s senior marimba player Robert Girard.

“Getting to make history for my senior year, it’s pretty great,” Girard said.

The band director for the Hollister Tigers is Nathan Spurling. He has a special relationship with every member of the marching band. For some of his students, he has taught them about music and life for the last six years.

Students are also being supported by the booster club and fellow parents leading up to the competition. Earlier this week, supporters decorated the hall outside of the student’s band room with pictures of different moments from throughout this historic season.

Spurling said he believes in the Hollister band, but no matter what the outcome is next week, he will be proud.

“All we can control is ourselves,” said Spurling. “We go out and we put the best performance on the field, and we have to be satisfied with that.”