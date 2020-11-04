Holiday season officially kicks off in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– “United We Stand,” a new community Christmas tree display, has been added to this year’s holiday celebration in the Branson area.

The display stands 39’ tall with a base that proclaims “PEACE, HOPE, JOY, LOVE,” a three-dimensional, LED-lighted, 6-foot starburst on top and features décor representing a united country and community for Christmas.

The Christmas tree that is directly in front of the Branson Ferris Wheel will be lit at a ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 4th.

Another new attraction being added this year is the new ice skating rink. We spoke with Rich Yakkey, the owner of the Holidays on Ice, about what goes into building a new ice skating rink in the middle of Branson.

“We bring the temperature down of our matting, down to zero degrees. Spray water on it, make ice and build layers.” said Yakkey,

Below is a step by step video at what it takes to build the new Branson Ice Rink.