Holiday parades and events this weekend

BRANSON, Mo. – This Sunday starting at 5:30 pm, the 73rd annual Adoration Parade will take place in downtown Branson. Charles Engram, the parade’s committee chair, explained how the annual celebration came to be more than half a century ago.

Some gentlemen in the late 1940’s, 48’ and 49’, stood on this corner and wanted to create a Christmas card for the community,” said Engram. “The main theme is the adoration of giving honor to the Christ child and keeping Christ in Christmas and that’s our intent.”

Earlier on Sunday from 1 pm-3 pm, families will have a chance to meet Santa Claus at Chad Fuqua Park next to Hollister City Hall. John Hagey, the Chairman for the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, said the “Santa Train” event had to be moved outside due to covid-19 safety protocols.

“This year the train is going to be the kids. We’re super excited about that this year,” said Hagey. “As they approach each one of the Santa stops, they will receive a special prize whether that is the goodie bags, toys, or different gifts from our sponsors. We’ve got one of Santa’s reindeer who’s making the trip all the way from the North Pole. Blitzen will be joining us for Santa Train this year and we got the jolly big guy himself, Santa Claus, who will be there to greet all the kids.”

Kimberling City will also be hosting its Christmas parade this weekend. It starts at 10 am on Saturday, December 4, and will continue until noon.