Holiday movie filmed in Missouri hits streaming service

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gateway Arch St. Louis_1451912822025.jpg

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – A holiday-themed movie that was filmed in St. Joseph is hitting the airwaves.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that “Christmas at the Chateau” will available starting Friday on the Showtime Channel’s streaming service. And its premiere broadcast on the Showtime Family Zone is Saturday.

The movie was filmed in 2017 and 2018 at a real-life bed-and-breakfast in St. Joseph called the Shakespeare Chateau, which caught the eye of director Jason Hudson. He described the home as “beautiful” in a previous interview. It was built in 1885 and sits atop a bluff that overlooks the city and the Missouri River.

In the movie, a romance develops between a banker whose company is foreclosing on the bed-and-breakfast and a woman who runs it with her sisters. The deadline to save the business is Christmas Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar