HOLIDAY CRASH REPORT; MSHP sees decrease in traffic report compared to last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s annual July 4th Holiday crash report, five people died in traffic crashes during the four-day holiday weekend.

Compare that to 12 traffic fatalities in 2019.

MSHP also reports there was one drowning over the holiday weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the counting period began at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Grand total, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to 294 traffic crashes, with those wrecks resulting in 107 injuries.

Both of those numbers were higher back in 2019, which saw 1,109 crashes and 457 injuries.

During the holiday weekend, MSHP says it arrested 139 people for driving while intoxicated. It reports 126 people were arrested for drug-related crimes.