Holiday commutes should have no delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re traveling, or expecting someone to arrive in town tonight, there no canceled flights at the Springfield Branson National Airport.

Checking in with MoDOT’s Travel Information Map shows that roads are green!

This is a much different color scheme than what we saw just one week ago when roads were covered in snow and ice across the state.

A record number of people, 115 million, are expected to travel this holiday season.

The TSA is expecting nearly 42 million passengers at airports nationwide.

Officials say one way to ease anxiety is to pack correctly, remember liquids should go in your checked bags.

The roads are also bringing travel headaches, heavy rain in the east and southeast is affecting traffic.

The day after Christmas is expected to bring the worst driving delays.

If you’re going to a major city, expect commutes to take twice as long.

