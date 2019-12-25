Holiday bus routes will be modified for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As you finalize your plans for the holiday tomorrow remember Springfield bus schedules and routes will be modified for Christmas day.

On Wednesday the 25, buses will take the route normally used on Sundays.

Hourly bus service will start at 11:10 am at the City Utilities Transit Center.

The last bus will leave the transit center at 4:10 p.m.

Access Express will be available from 8:10 a.m. until 5:10 p.m. on Christmas.

Again, all routes and schedules will be the same today, they will only change for Christmas day.