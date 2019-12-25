Holiday bus routes will be modified for Christmas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As you finalize your plans for the holiday tomorrow remember Springfield bus schedules and routes will be modified for Christmas day.

On Wednesday the 25, buses will take the route normally used on Sundays.

Hourly bus service will start at 11:10 am at the City Utilities Transit Center.

The last bus will leave the transit center at 4:10 p.m.

Access Express will be available from 8:10 a.m. until 5:10 p.m. on Christmas.

Again, all routes and schedules will be the same today, they will only change for Christmas day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories