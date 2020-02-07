Hog hung next to no-hunting sign sends message loud and clear

Courtesy of Springfield News-Leader: Washington County landowner Dan Hopper found this feral hog Wednesday, hanging next to a “no hog hunting” sign in the Mark Twain National Forest. (Photo: Dan Hopper)

Mo. (news-leader) — For Dan Hopper, the dead feral hog he found tied to a tree sent a message loud and clear.

The hog was hung next to a U.S. Forest Service sign declaring a ban on feral hog hunting in the Mark Twain National Forest.

“I was just going down the road and saw this hog hanging on a tree under the sign,” Hopper said Wednesday. “It kind of expresses the sentiment of folks out here, and me too.”

Many are opposed to the Forest Service’s recent rule change that bans feral hog hunting in Mark Twain National Forest, except during deer and turkey seasons, where hogs can be shot if they happen to be seen by hunters.

Hopper, who lives on private land bordered on three sides by the Mark Twain National Forest, said it was misty and raining when he took the photo of the hanging hog. He says he did not kill it.

To read the rest of the article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.