HIV outbreak risk in Missouri

Mo. — According to the CDC, a few counties are suffering from a current HIV outbreak.

The counties include:

Ozark

Cedar

Hickory

Wright

Health officials say the CDC looks at certain risk factors in counties like high unemployment, high poverty, high drop out rates and low access to healthcare.

In 2016, the CDC says 2,100 people in Missouri are living with HIV.

Area Health Department says it will continue its work to educate people about the risks of the disease and prevention along with screenings.