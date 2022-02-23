SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has a long history dating back to 1858. It wasn’t until 1874 did Lewis Tutt got appointed as an officer of the law.

According to the City of Springfield’s Facebook post, Tutt was born into enslavement on a farm in Marion County, Ar. in 1844.

He was the son of Hansford “Hamp” Tutt, and an enslaved woman believed to have been named Millie. He was also the half-brother of Davis Tutt, who was killed by Wild Bill Hickok on the Springfield square in 1865.

During the Civil War, Tutt moved to Springfield, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

Tutt was well-liked and considered a man of good standing in the community. In response to requests from members of Springfield’s minority community, Tutt was appointed Springfield’s first Black police officer in 1874, where he served a one-year term.

Although he had no formal education, he ran a successful grocery store and invested in real estate, homes, lots, and stores on Boonville Street.

According to the City, On Aug. 17, 1865, Lewis married Emma McCullah. They had one child together. Tutt and his wife were active members in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and contributed to the building of the church and toward the building of the Perkins Grand Opera House.

Tutt died in 1900 and is buried in Maple Park Cemetery beside his brother.

Today, the Springfield Police Department shared some diversity data of their current workforce with ozarksfirst.com.