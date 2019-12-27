History of domestic violence preceded fatal police shooting in Springfield, documents say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — Court records indicate Tuesday afternoon’s fatal police shooting in Springfield was preceded by multiple acts of domestic violence this year.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of East Latoka Court at about 3:25 p.m. on Christmas Eve after a 911 caller was heard screaming for help.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, arriving officers followed the sounds of a woman’s screams to a back bedroom inside the house.

That’s where the release says police found 56-year-old David White armed with a handgun and a woman who looked like she had been assaulted by White.

The release says White was shot by police after he refused to comply with verbal commands from the officers. He died at the scene.

