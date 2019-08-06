History Museum on the Square schedules grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The grand opening of the History Museum on The Square is just a couple of days away.

The history museum was under construction for several years but will soon exhibit everything from Native Americans and pioneer times to Bonnie and Clyde and the cobra scare.

Executive director John Sellars says it’s been exciting to add the final touches before the grand opening.

“You just can’t imagine the things that people are gonna see, the things they’re gonna learn.” said Sellars.”That’s the great thing. We’re gonna tell wonderful stories about this place we call home.”

The museum opens Thursday, August 8, at 9 a.m.

Sellars said a good tour would take a couple of hours, but to really dig into Springfield’s history you should pay the museum another visit.