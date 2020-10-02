History Museum on the Square hosts “Field Trip Fridays” to help families restless with virtual learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The History Museum on the Square has a new in-person program to help families struggling with virtual learning.

The program, named “Field Trip Fridays”, gives students an opportunity to disconnect from their tablets for a safe, in-person, learning session.

Every Friday at 2 p.m. homeschool and pod learning elementary students can participate in a history program and gallery tour that supports Missouri learning standards.

The program runs from now until May of 2021.

The museum will offer a rotating program topic geared toward second to fifth grade level students.

Museum educator, Palmer Johnson, says the goal of the program is to get students excited and interested about Springfield’s history.

Johnson says not only do students get a presentation with historical replicas, but they also get to tour the rest of the museum after the program.

“More than anything I think just the opportunity to learn in an environment that’s different than what they can currently get in their tablet,” Johnson said. “We wanted to adapt and change with the times but also give them an experience that is in accordance with the Missouri Learning Standards so what they will learn here in the presentations they’ll also have those will be what they’re required to learn at school for their grade level.”

Today’s Field Trip Friday focuses on the pioneers and founding of Springfield.

More information on Field Trip Fridays can be found on their website.

Registration for the event is available through this link.