SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The History Museum on the Square has named a new executive director.

Beginning March 1, 2022, Katie Turer will assume the role of Executive Director of the History Museum on the Square. She will be relieving John Sellars who’s held the position since 2005. As part of the transition, Sellars has been named Executive Director Emeritus.

Sellars has also served as a museum volunteer, board member, and board president. Under his leadership, the History Museum moved from Historic City Hall to its temporary home in the Fox Theatre and then opened its doors as the History Museum on the Square in August 2019. USA TODAY named the museum Best New Attraction in 2019.

“There is never a best time for these things, but there is a right time. I have spent the last seventeen years doing something that I am so proud of. I know that the wonderful team taking over will only make it a greater asset to the community and tell many more stories about this place we call home.” says Sellars. He says he is committed to remaining involved with the museum and the community.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as executive director,” says Turer. “John has been such an impactful leader, and I plan to continue the level of excellence he has established. We are very grateful that he plans to remain actively engaged in the museum.”

Turer’s career in the museum industry started at the Nantucket Historical Association and Whaling Museum on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2013, where she was the Manager of Visitor Operations for the 132-year-old museum.

After moving to Springfield in 2017, she worked as a Guest Services Supervisor at Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium during its re-opening before transitioning to the History Museum on the Square in 2019 as the Guest Experience Manager.

In the spring of 2021, she took on an expanded role at the History Museum on the Square as Community Outreach and Visitor Experience Manager, overseeing and growing the museum’s educational offerings and community partnerships in addition to managing the museum’s operational strategy and programming.