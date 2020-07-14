Historic Walnut Street home is looking for a new owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the crown gems of Historic Walnut Street is on the market, 1435 East Walnut Street.

The home was designed by then-owner Colonel George Hartzell Sease. He was in the Grand Army of The Republic and was an architect. He settled into the Memphis Area after the Civil War and designed many buildings, according to Richard Crabtree, a local historian and realtor.

Upon coming here to Springfield in 1886, he designed this house for his family and he also designed our Historic City Hall. The Sease Family would own this grand Queen Anne Victorian for 41 years.

Sometime around 1927-1928, the house was sold to Charles Irving Moore & Sadie Louis Cantrell-Moore. Mr. Moore had a construction business.

Col Sease’s wife, Julia H Sexton-Sease, would pass away in February of 1930 at age 83.

For the next few years, Crabtree says, the home was owned by R.E. Lee McDaniel. He acquired the old Springfield Hunting and Scientific Club at what is now Sunset and National and built McDaniel stables. It took him about a year to blow up the swamp and get most of it to drain. R.E. Lee McDaniel would pass away in 1971 at age 72. Today there is a park named after him at National & Sunset where the stables once stood.

In 1940 the next family to own the home was the Williams Family. They would own the home the second-longest from 1940-1970. Leslie Evan Williams was quite a colorful character with an artistic flair. He was a photographer and illustrator.

The home was then sold in 1972 to Mr. and Mrs. George Welch. The Welches would live here from 1972 to 1980 when the home was put for auction.

The home fell into the hands of the family that owned it the third-longest, The Mace Family. Mr. and Mrs. Guy R. Mace would own the home from 1980-2000. Mr. Mace would be the one to make some major changes to the property. Guy R. Mace wanted to move a carriage house from 727 St. Louis Street to the property at 1435 E. Walnut Street. They were turning the carriage house into a garage.

In 2000 Guy would sell the home to Paul A Patricia Hill-Hansen. The Hansen would have a daughter the following year and put the house up for sale.

Dr. Charles T. Halter MD Anesthesiology for St.Johns Hospital would then acquire the home. He and his wife had the home until it was sold in 2018.