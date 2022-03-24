BRANSON, Mo. – College of the Ozarks is hosting the Legacy of Love Quilt exhibit and all of them are purchasable.

Cofo’s Keeter Center and Ralph Foster Museum will house a variety of quilts dating back from the 1800s to today and each quilt has a story associated with it.

The exhibit will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the fall term.

“There’s beautiful stitch work. There are beautiful colors, but there’s also a rich history from all these quilts. And that’s what makes them extra special.” says the Dean of Development Natalie Rasnick.

All of the proceeds from a purchase of a quilt will benefit the students.

“The students here work rather than pay for their education. So this is a great way to let those proceeds help offset the cost of their tuition. So it’s a double win for us. So these aren’t here just to look at,” says Rasnick.

You may also purchase the quilts online here.