SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re looking for a job in Springfield, you have several chances to meet with employers this week.

The Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday morning between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Several employers will be there.

The career center is also hosting several hiring events for the US Census Bureau over the next few weeks.

The first one is on Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Several positions with the census bureau are available.