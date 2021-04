SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A hiring event for the construction industry is scheduled in Springfield.

The Springfield Contractors Association is hosting the event alongside the Missouri Job Center on Wednesday, April 28.

Job seekers are asked to show up between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 E. Sunshine Street.

Approximately 15 companies will be there hiring for a variety of levels and positions.