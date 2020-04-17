Hillbilly Smokers give free pulled pork out at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Hillbilly Smokers are at it again giving free meals to families.

This started with an idea to feed people in need then, with some donations from the community, grew into several huge giveaways.

Today, the smokers gave away food at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

The Hillbilly Smokers’ previous giveaways have had such a large turnout that they had to think about the location this time.

Paul Allen, a co-founder of Hillbilly Smokers, explains how Rutledge Wilson Farm Park is the ideal location for this drive-through giveaway.

Paul Allen, a co-founder of hillbilly smokers, says, “so the parks department was working with us and they start naming off a couple of different parks which are awesome for regular events, but we felt anywhere right in the main part of Springfield would cause a lot of traffic issues and we don’t want anybody to get hurt. Our main point here is safety and we’re trying to keep everybody safe so this is the safest location.”

Families were treated to smoked pulled pork, baked beans, and white sliced bread.

One of the park’s coordinators says they hope to host more Hillbilly Smokers food handouts.