Highway Patrol reports two separate drownings in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting two drownings in Benton County.

The first incident happened on May 10, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. MSHP found Edward Larison, 58, was found floating in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next drowning happened when Arthur Hey, 50, stood up on a boat he was in and for unknown reasons fell overboard, according to the Highway Patrol. Attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful and he was located a short time later.

He was wearing a safety device during the incident on May 10 at 3:55 p.m.

Next of kin have been notified for both individuals.