Highway Patrol reports two separate drownings in Benton County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting two drownings in Benton County.

The first incident happened on May 10, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. MSHP found Edward Larison, 58, was found floating in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next drowning happened when Arthur Hey, 50, stood up on a boat he was in and for unknown reasons fell overboard, according to the Highway Patrol. Attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful and he was located a short time later.

He was wearing a safety device during the incident on May 10 at 3:55 p.m.

Next of kin have been notified for both individuals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now