Highway Patrol reports four fatal crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released their traffic report from the New Years’ holiday weekend.

The report states from 6 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, there were:

458 traffic crashes

97 crash injuries

4 crash fatalities

135 DWI’s

During that same time last year, the Highway Patrol reported:

323 crashes

140 injuries

1 fatal crash

58 DWI’s

Both years reported no drownings or boating fatalities.

The Highway Patrol says two of the 2021 fatalities occurred in southwest Missouri.

According to a press release, 81-year-old Barbara Pitcock of Carthage died when the car she was a passenger in traveled off the right side of the road and struck a traffic control support post. The Patrol says after the impact with the post, the vehicle rotated, overturned, and came to rest in the roadway.

This crash occurred on New Year’s Eve in Jasper County on Missouri Highway 171 at Interstate 49.

The next crash in southwest Missouri happened when a car driven by 21-year-old Jerod Gerster of Nevada failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.