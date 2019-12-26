Highway Patrol released Christmas traffic report

MISSOURI.– Missouri State Highway Patrol released their 2019 Christmas traffic report.

The patrol said that two people died in traffic crashes during the holiday counting period. The counting period started at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and went through 11: 59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Leon J. Barnett, 48, of De Soto, MO, died when a car hit his motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Elizabeth J. Rutledge, 32, of Troy, MO, died when she lost control of her vehicle, traveled off the side of the road, and overcorrected. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

This years holiday traffic statistics (2019):

Traffic Crashes ― 91

Traffic Crash Injuries ― 23

Traffic Crash Fatalities ― 2

DWI ― 18

Last years holiday statistics (2018):

Traffic Crashes ― 1,155

Traffic Crash Injuries ― 421

Traffic Crash Fatalities ― 11

DWI ― 106

* Last Year’s report included Christmas Eve, Christmas and the weekend before which was 102 counting hours total.

There were no boating crashes or drownings this holiday counting period.