Highway patrol officers shoot, kill man they say had a knife

by: The Associated Press

GARDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers shot and killed a man who they say threatened troopers with a knife.

The shooting occurred late Saturday in Garden City, about 48 miles south of Kansas City. The patrol says in a news release the Cass County Sheriff’s office asked the patrol for assistance during a disturbance.

The patrol says the man ignored repeated orders to drop the knife and then charged toward one of the troopers in a threatening manner. Several troopers fired at the man, who died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

