Highway Patrol identifies victim in weekend hit and run

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.- A female victim has been identified from a weekend hit and run in Douglas County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Julia Hicks of Squires was in the road and was struck by a car that left the scene.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Highway N just southeast of Ava.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for the suspect. If anyone has information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.