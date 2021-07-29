Highway Patrol identifies man who died in altercation at Stockton Lake

DADE COUNTY, Mo.- Authorities with the Dade County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are actively investigating an altercation from Saturday night that left one man dead.

According to the Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Tyler D. Boyd of Ash Grove died in a Springfield hospital this week from his injuries from the incident.

Sgt. Mike McClure says Dade County deputies responded to a call at Mutton Creek Marina & Campgrounds Saturday around 10 p.m. The call was for a physical altercation that started after a possible theft. When deputies arrived, they found Boyd lying on a ramp about 30 feet from the entrance of a bar in the area.

McClure says the Highway Patrol got involved to investigate the cause of death. McClure says there have been no arrests made but do have a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.

