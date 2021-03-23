Highway Patrol identifies body found in James River

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the name of the missing kayaker who was found Monday afternoon.

The Patrol tells Ozarks First the kayaker was 46-year-old Brian A. Gomez of Springfield.

Gomez was found by rescue crews with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Gomez and another man went kayaking on the James River Sunday. The Highway Patrol received a call around 5 p.m. about Gomez.

The incident was reported by two people in a canoe that saw a man fall off his boat and standing in what looked to be chest-deep water.

“For those that want to get out on the water, whether you’re paddling or on a boat out here, make sure you got your life jacket on, not just with you, but have it on,” said Sgt. Michael McClure.

This is a developing story.