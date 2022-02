SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Highway Patrol Troop D says they’ve responded to hundreds on the roads Thursday, February 3, amid icy, snowy driving conditions.

This comes after Troop D reported on Wednesday receiving over 200 service calls.

Thursday they’ve received an additional 229 calls for service, 147 stranded motorists and 51 crashes.

MSHP Troop D said they’ve helped with 6 injuries.

No deaths have been reported.