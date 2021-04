CROCKER, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has found the body of the woman who went missing in the Gasconade River on March 26.

According to the Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Mariah Murrell was found Monday afternoon two miles downstream from where she fell in.

On March 26, Murrell slipped and fell into the river while camping with others.

Authorities say she was found near the surface of the water near some debris.