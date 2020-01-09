Highway pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo.– An accident in Camden county last night has left one dead and three injured.

At about 9:48 p.m., 67-year-old Phillip Johnston had exited his vehicle and was in the roadway for Highway Z, south of Coffman Bend Drive. Two vehicles driving by both stopped and pulled over to assist Johnston. A third car driving by then struck all pedestrians.

Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others struck in the roadway sustained serious injuries, and the driver who struck them suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what Johnston stopped and exited his vehicle for. This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F’s first death of 2020.