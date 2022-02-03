SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Southwest Missouri has been hammered with snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday. The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers that with more frigid weather coming Friday, they should be prepared for a slower cleanup.

Morning commuters in Springfield, St. Louis, and the southern side of the state should anticipate unclear roads with possibly frozen surfaces.

MoDOT says crews are working to clear roads, smaller routes, exit ramps and outer roads, and have already done much work these past few days.

“Our plows have driven nearly 800,000 miles already this storm,” MoDOT chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth said. “By Friday, crews will be on their third 12-hour shift this week. Please be patient and give them room to work.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported thousands of service calls since Tuesday due to hazardous driving conditions.

“Crews have already spread approximately 10,000 tons of salt this week,” Allmeroth said. “You will continue to see them working shifts through the weekend until roads are mostly clear.”

Road conditions can be checked on MoDOT’s website. For a list of school district closures, click here.