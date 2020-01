OZARK, Mo. — If you use the south street exit to access Highway 65, you’ll want to find another way a couple of nights next week.

South Street will be closed overnight Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16.

Contractor crews will be installing drain pipes.

This is part of the South Street Widening Project.

The closures start at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.