SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The final phase of the highway 65 rebuild is two days ahead of schedule.

Starting tonight at midnight, 65 southbound lanes will close from Battlefield road to highway 60.

These closings could last until Tuesday, August 20th.

Highway 65 southbound is open between Sunshine and Battlefield but has been reduced to one lane.

Drivers are urged to avoid Glenstone between Sunshine and highway 60, especially during afternoon rush hour.