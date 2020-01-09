Highlights of the Greene County budget

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County’s budget is now official now that commissioners have adopted the 2020 budget.

The budget is up about 45 million dollars from last year.

Following a public hearing, Commissioner Bob Dixon signed the budget.

The total for all expenses for the year is nearly and 234 million dollars.

Among expenses is more than 45 million for the new jail expansion project.

It’s expected to be completed in about two and a half years.

The total budget for the jail is 150 million that will be spent over the years of construction.

Commissioner Dixon says he’s happy with the process after several departments cut about 12 million dollars in requests.

“There are some things we’re going to be able to do, bug trying to keep that within the range of what we’re able to do and still maintain our cash balances, improve our cash reserve and accomplish the things that have been pledged to the voters as a reult of the tax in 2017,” Dixon said.

The county commission held 31 public meetings to reach the final budget.

Some more of the highlights of the 2020 budget include; more than a million toward election expenses, county employees will receive their scheduled pay increases.

And $715,000 has been allocated toward the construction and equipment for the newly acquired Tefft Building.