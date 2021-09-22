Highlandville Chief of Police charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault

Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background. 3d illustration

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Highlandville Chief of Police, Jackie Weeks, has been arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault.

On Sunday, September 19th, Weeks and his girlfriend were arguing which then led to a physical dispute.

The victim said that Weeks put her in a “chokehold” and grabbed her by the leg, removing one of her shoes.

Weeks then allegedly took the car keys from the victim and left the scene on foot, only to return shortly after.

The officer responding to the scene noticed redness around the victim’s neck and that she was missing a shoe.

Later, it was confirmed that Weeks had the car keys with him, supporting the victim’s statement.