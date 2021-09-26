Highland Springs Country Club hosts Harvest Moon Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Highland Springs Country Club hosted the Annual Price Cutter Charity Championship Harvest Moon Festival Sunday.

The fundraiser for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship has gifted more than $17.3 million to Ozarks Children’s Charities since 1990.

“This is an outgrowth of our 25th anniversary,” said Gerald Andrews, CEO executive director. “In year 25, we decided we were going to try and give away one million dollars and this event was so successful we keep doing it year in and year out.”

Those who didn’t attend this year’s event but still want to help out are in luck. Several events are scheduled this year. You can click here to view the upcoming events.