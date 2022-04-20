SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Springfield, MO, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Springfield, the annual mean wage is $45,550 or 21.8% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $305,110. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Springfield metro area

#50. Veterinarians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $80,820

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

#49. Information security analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,060

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#48. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,170

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#47. Computer systems analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,220

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#46. Industrial engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,580

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

#45. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,720

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#44. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $82,320

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

#43. Loan officers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $82,620

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#42. Electrical engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $83,300

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#41. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $83,440

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

#40. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $84,170

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#39. Facilities managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $85,280

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#38. Database administrators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $85,750

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#37. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,470

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#36. Construction managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

You may also like: Where people in Springfield are moving to most

#35. Software developers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,930

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#34. General and operations managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $87,040

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $88,840

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#32. Education administrators, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $93,950

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#31. Financial examiners

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,080

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Springfield metro area

#30. Computer network architects

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#29. Business teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,500

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#28. Administrative services managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $95,240

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#27. Industrial production managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $97,290

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#26. Database architects

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $98,060

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Personal financial advisors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $98,160

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#24. Nurse practitioners

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $99,820

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#23. Electronics engineers, except computer

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $101,290

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#22. Marketing managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $101,850

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#21. Physician assistants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $104,670

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Springfield

#20. Human resources managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $105,200

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#19. Public relations managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $105,500

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#18. Medical and health services managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $106,790

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#17. Commercial pilots

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $112,160

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#16. Optometrists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $112,670

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

You may also like: How Springfield feels about climate change

#15. Lawyers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $112,710

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#14. Computer and information systems managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $117,640

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#13. Pharmacists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $120,820

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#12. Sales managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $122,160

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#11. Financial managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $122,740

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield

#10. Architectural and engineering managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $126,060

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#9. Purchasing managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $137,690

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#8. Dentists, general

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $146,030

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#7. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $159,260

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

#6. Chief executives

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $181,050

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Radiologists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $249,320

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $301,720

– Employment: 29,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

#4. Family medicine physicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $252,720

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#3. Physicians, pathologists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $277,040

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $267,180

– Employment: 11,010

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

#2. Anesthesiologists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $296,960

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $331,190

– Employment: 31,130

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

#1. Psychiatrists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $305,110

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

You may also like: Metros where people in Springfield are getting new jobs