SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Springfield, MO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Springfield, MO.

#50. Librarians and media collections specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $52,420

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#49. Human resources specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,410

– #458 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#48. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,930

– #307 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#47. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $56,100

– #402 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#46. Fundraisers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $56,200

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#45. Compliance officers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $56,440

– #448 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#44. Surveyors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $57,610

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#43. Technical writers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,470

– Employment: 47,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($100,080)

#42. Logisticians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $60,970

– #373 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#41. Budget analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $61,290

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#40. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $61,470

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

#38 (tie). Conservation scientists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,230

– Employment: 22,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)

#38 (tie). Registered nurses

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– #481 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#37. Social and community service managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $62,460

– #383 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#36. Occupational health and safety specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $66,400

– #376 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#35. Network and computer systems administrators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $66,550

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#34. Accountants and auditors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,170

– #418 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#33. Cost estimators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,550

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#32. Credit analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $69,940

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#31. Architects, except landscape and naval

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $69,950

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#30. Computer programmers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $75,350

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#29. Civil engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $77,270

– #438 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#28. Management analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $78,660

– #394 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#27. Mechanical engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $79,680

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#26. Chemists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $79,930

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#25. Sales engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $80,000

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#24. Information security analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,060

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#23. Computer systems analysts

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,220

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#22. Industrial engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,580

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#21. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,720

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#20. Loan officers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $82,620

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#19. Electrical engineers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $83,300

– #396 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,470

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#17. Construction managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,750

– #404 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#16. Software developers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $86,930

– #423 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#15. General and operations managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $87,040

– #415 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#14. Financial examiners

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,080

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#13. Computer network architects

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#12. Industrial production managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $97,290

– #426 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#11. Personal financial advisors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $98,160

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#10. Electronics engineers, except computer

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $101,290

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#9. Marketing managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $101,850

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#8. Human resources managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $105,200

– #318 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#7. Medical and health services managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $106,790

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#6. Computer and information systems managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $117,640

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#5. Sales managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $122,160

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#4. Financial managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $122,740

– #284 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $126,060

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Purchasing managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $137,690

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#1. Chief executives

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $181,050

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

