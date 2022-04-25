SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,070

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

#49. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,140

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,320

– Employment: 33,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,640)

— Wichita, KS ($56,010)

#48. Correctional officers and jailers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,590

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#47. Meter readers, utilities

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,610

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

#46. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $44,970

– #439 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#45. Machinists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,030

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#44. Automotive body and related repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,140

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#43. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,460

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eastern Utah nonmetropolitan area ($69,070)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($61,970)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

#42. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $45,480

– #408 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#41. Maintenance workers, machinery

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $46,430

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#40. Chefs and head cooks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $47,030

– #315 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#39. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $47,860

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#38. Real estate sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#37. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $49,310

– #379 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#36. Carpenters

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,060

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#35. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)

#34. Postal service clerks

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,130

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#33. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,220

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#32. Structural iron and steel workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,700

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

#31. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $50,930

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)

— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)

#30. Real estate brokers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,270

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#29. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,680

– #427 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#28. Surveying and mapping technicians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#27. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $52,290

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#26. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $52,480

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($64,510)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

#25. Advertising sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,060

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#24. Electricians

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,100

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#23. Postal service mail carriers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,470

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#22. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $53,980

– #440 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#21. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,220

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#20. Sheet metal workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,670

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#19. Industrial machinery mechanics

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $54,820

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#18. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#17. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $55,460

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#16. Construction and building inspectors

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $55,980

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#15. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $56,420

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $58,070

– #464 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#13. Food service managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $58,100

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#12. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $60,480

– #445 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $61,790

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $62,130

– #479 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,610

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#8. Insurance sales agents

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,790

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#7. Crane and tower operators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $67,850

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $70,170

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $74,660

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $81,170

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $83,440

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Springfield, MO

– Annual mean salary: $112,160

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

